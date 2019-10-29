USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The recent bullish move stalls near the very important 200-day SMA.
  • The near-term technical set-up remains in favour of bullish traders.

The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
 
Given the recent move beyond a five-month-old descending trend-line and a subsequent consolidation above 50% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being the overbought territory, supporting prospects for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-year lows.
 
However, traders are likely to wait for some strong follow-through buying interest beyond the 109.00 round-figure mark (200-day SMA) before positioning for a move towards reclaiming the key 110.00 psychological mark.
 
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to attract some dip-buying near the trading range resistance breakpoint, around the 108.70 region, and help limit the downside near the 108.40 support zone (50% Fibo.).
 
Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall further towards the 108.00 handle en-route the 107.70 region (descending trend-line resistance breakpoint).

USD/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.96
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 108.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.1
Daily SMA50 107.5
Daily SMA100 107.58
Daily SMA200 109.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.04
Previous Daily Low 108.66
Previous Weekly High 108.78
Previous Weekly Low 108.25
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal

EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off the lows as Labour backs elections

GBP/USD bounces off the lows as Labour backs elections

GBP/USD is bouncing off 1.28 as Labour joins other political parties and backs elections in December. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holding on higher ground and heading toward 109.31

USD/JPY: Holding on higher ground and heading toward 109.31

Japan’s Tokyo Inflation missed the market’s expectations, remained stagnated. USD/JPY bullish, despite high-yielding assets retreat from daily highs.

USD/JPY News

Gold falls to one-week lows, around $1485 region

Gold falls to one-week lows, around $1485 region

Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick to $1495 area and turned lower for the second consecutive session, dropping to over one-week low in the last hour.

Gold News

China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises

China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises

Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures