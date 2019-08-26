USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-period EMA on 4-hourly chart

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction and also recovered from the negative territory on the 4-hourly chart. However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and seemed to be the only factor keeping a lid on any further up-move. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move beyond the 106.70-75 supply zone towards reclaiming the 107.00 round figure mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 107.30-35 region. On the flip side, the 105.90 level now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to slide towards 105.30-25 support zone before eventually dropping back to challenge the key 105.00 psychological mark ahead of multi-year lows – around the 104.50-45 region.

