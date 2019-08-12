USD/JPY technical analysis: Bullish wedge might alleviate bearish pressure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is under selling pressure at multi-month lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 105.00 figure. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading near multi-month lows while below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Trade war news are driving USD/JPY price action. 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum. However, the bullish wedge might alleviate the bearish pressure in the medium term. There is a lot of resistance and it won’t be easy for bulls. The main resistance is at 106.14 followed by 106.40, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum. A break below 105.00 can lead to an extension of the bear trend towards the 104.65 and 104.20 levels, 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.28
Today Daily Change -0.42
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 105.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.56
Daily SMA50 107.91
Daily SMA100 109.35
Daily SMA200 110.27
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.1
Previous Daily Low 105.26
Previous Weekly High 107.09
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

