USD/JPY technical analysis: Break of 100-DMA, 3.5-month-old trend-line favors further upside

- USD/JPY takes the bids towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
- Overbought RSI conditions could raise barriers during further advances.
USD/JPY surges to 108.15, backed by successful break of 100-day simple moving average (DMA) and a falling trend-line since late-April, amid initial Friday trading.
The pair now aims for 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at 108.45. However, overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) could question pair’s extra upside.
In a case buyers ignore overbought RSI, 109.32/43 area including August high, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-DMA becomes the key to watch.
Meanwhile, a downside break below previous resistance, at 108.00, can trigger fresh declines to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 107.50 whereas 21-DMA at 106.65 could keep additional declines limited.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.15
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|108.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.58
|Daily SMA50
|107.16
|Daily SMA100
|108.15
|Daily SMA200
|109.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.19
|Previous Daily Low
|107.52
|Previous Weekly High
|107.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.74
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.03
