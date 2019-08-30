USD/JPY technical analysis: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

- Bulls failed to capitalize on this week’s recovery from multi-year lows.
- Technical set-up suggests further downside below 105.80 support area.
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.
The mentioned support comprises of 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.45-106.68 - this week's strong up-move of over 200-pips - and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with the recent up-move and have again started gaining negative momentum on the 1-hourly chart, suggesting that the corrective bounce might have already run out of the steam.
A sustained break below the mentioned support will reinforce the weaker outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling, which might drag the pair back towards testing a support near the 105.85-80 region – 38.2% Fibo. level.
This is followed by support near 50% Fibo. level – around the 105.60-50 region – which if broken might negate prospects for any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key 105.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near mid-106.00s ahead of the 106.70-80 heavy supply zone, above which the pair seems all set to reclaim the 107.00 handle and head towards testing its next resistance near the 107.25-30 region.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|106.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.17
|Daily SMA50
|107.31
|Daily SMA100
|108.65
|Daily SMA200
|109.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.68
|Previous Daily Low
|105.83
|Previous Weekly High
|106.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid upbeat US data, weak EZ figures
EUR/USD is trading close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. US Core PCE met expectations with 1.6% YoY while Personal spending beat with 0.6%. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.
How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]
Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, breaks down President Trump’s response to Jay Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. In this interview with Jake Merl, Trevisani highlights the current dynamic between the trade war and interest rates.