USD/JPY technical analysis: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Bulls failed to capitalize on this week’s recovery from multi-year lows.
  • Technical set-up suggests further downside below 105.80 support area.

The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.
 
The mentioned support comprises of 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.45-106.68 - this week's strong up-move of over 200-pips - and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with the recent up-move and have again started gaining negative momentum on the 1-hourly chart, suggesting that the corrective bounce might have already run out of the steam.
 
A sustained break below the mentioned support will reinforce the weaker outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling, which might drag the pair back towards testing a support near the 105.85-80 region – 38.2% Fibo. level.
 
This is followed by support near 50% Fibo. level – around the 105.60-50 region – which if broken might negate prospects for any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the key 105.00 psychological mark.
 
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near mid-106.00s ahead of the 106.70-80 heavy supply zone, above which the pair seems all set to reclaim the 107.00 handle and head towards testing its next resistance near the 107.25-30 region.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.19
Today Daily Change -0.32
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 106.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.17
Daily SMA50 107.31
Daily SMA100 108.65
Daily SMA200 109.77
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.68
Previous Daily Low 105.83
Previous Weekly High 106.74
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 106
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid upbeat US data, weak EZ figures

EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid upbeat US data, weak EZ figures

EUR/USD is trading close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. US Core PCE met expectations with 1.6% YoY while Personal spending beat with 0.6%. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support

The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.

USD/JPY News

Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level

Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.

Gold News

How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]

How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]

Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, breaks down President Trump’s response to Jay Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. In this interview with Jake Merl, Trevisani highlights the current dynamic between the trade war and interest rates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  