USD/JPY technical analysis: Bears challenge 2-month old ascending trend-line support

- Remains under some selling pressure for the fifth straight session.
- Weakness below 23.6% Fibo. might trigger some additional selling.
The USD/JPY pair extended its recent pullback from multi-month tops and remained under some selling pressure for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday.
The downward trajectory has now dragged the pair to 1-1/2 week lows, with bears challenging a support marked by over two-month-old ascending trend-line.
Given that the pair had failed to find acceptance above 200-day SMA, sustained weakness below the mentioned support might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
This is closely followed by support near the 108.35 region – representing 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 104.45-109.49 recent strong recovery from multi-year lows.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been losing positive momentum, which might further add credence to a possible near-term bearish set-up.
Below the mentioned support levels, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 108.00 handle en-route 38.2% Fibo. level support near mid-107.00s.
On the upside, any attempted positive move might now confront some fresh supply near the 109.00 handle (200-DMA), which if cleared might negate the bearish bias.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|108.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.75
|Daily SMA50
|108.14
|Daily SMA100
|107.68
|Daily SMA200
|109.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.15
|Previous Daily Low
|108.65
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.56
