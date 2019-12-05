USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 200-DMA, 23.6% Fibonacci cap recovery gains

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY trades modestly changed after bouncing off near-term key support confluence.
  • 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement can validate the pair’s upside break of 200-DMA.
  • Bearish MACD highlights November bottom on the break below 108.50.

Having reversed from 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and monthly support line, USD/JPY stays mostly unchanged to 108.85 during early Thursday.

The pair stays slightly below 200-DMA level of 108.90 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October-December rise, at 108.96. With this, buyers should look for entry only if prices close beyond 109.00.

In doing so, Early November highs near 109.50 and the recent top surrounding 109.75 could become their favorites.

Meanwhile, 108.50 acts as the near-term important support confluence, a break of which could direct the quote lower to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.10 and November month bottom around 107.85.

On a further downside under 107.85, bears can take aim at 107.30 and October low near 106.50.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 108.87
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 108.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.93
Daily SMA50 108.5
Daily SMA100 107.79
Daily SMA200 108.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.96
Previous Daily Low 108.43
Previous Weekly High 109.67
Previous Weekly Low 108.63
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 108
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.62

 

 

