USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 200-day SMA questions break of short-term support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY stays below the two-month-old rising trend line but fails to extend weakness under 200-day SMA.
  • Multiple highs marked in December restrict near-term upside.

USD/JPY remains under pressure while trading around 108.70 during early Thursday. The pair recently slipped beneath an upward sloping trend line since early-November but failed to conquer 200-day SMA. Additionally, 14-bar RSI is also in the normal condition and indicates the continuation of sideways momentum.

An upside clearance of 108.80 support-turned-resistance can trigger the fresh recovery of the pair toward December 19 low of 109.20 whereas sustained trading below 200-day SMA, at 108.67 now, can take aim at December month low near 108.43.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s trading past-108.43 can test lows marked on October 11 and November 01, around 107.80.

On the contrary, 109.70/80 region including multiple highs marked in December, followed by 110.00, restricts the pair’s rise past-109.20.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 108.67
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 108.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.14
Daily SMA50 108.96
Daily SMA100 108.16
Daily SMA200 108.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 111.28
Previous Daily Low 108.59
Previous Weekly High 109.8
Previous Weekly Low 109.28
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 113.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD revisits 0.7000 amid fresh USD buying, poor China PMI

AUD/USD revisits 0.7000 amid fresh USD buying, poor China PMI

AUD/USD extends losses and retests the 0.70 handle amid fresh US dollar buying across the board and downbeat China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI. A bearish RSI and MACD divergence on 4-hour chart points to a deeper correction below 0.7000. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: 200-day SMA questions break of short-term support line

USD/JPY: 200-day SMA questions break of short-term support line

USD/JPY remains under pressure while trading around 108.70 during early Thursday. The pair recently slipped beneath an upward sloping trend line since early-November but failed to conquer 200-day SMA. 

USD/JPY News

USD/THB: Thai Baht drops 1% on central bank intervention

USD/THB: Thai Baht drops 1% on central bank intervention

Thai Baht (THB) has dropped by more than 1%, pushing USD/THB pair higher to 30.106 reportedly due to central bank intervention. The THB was down close to 1.8% - the biggest decline since 2007. 

Read more

Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion

Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion

Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500. A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks. 

Gold News

GBP/USD: Sellers lurk around 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD: Sellers lurk around 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD trades modestly changed to 1.3255 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair stays below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 12-23 fall amid overbought conditions of the 14-bar RSI.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures