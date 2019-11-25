USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 109.00 target hit - 110.00 handle is next on the bulls’ radar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is ending the first day of the week near the 109.00 handle. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.01 resistance.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is flirting with the 109.00 handle while testing the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. In the last three months, the market has been gaining strength. As mentioned last Wednesday, USD/JPY is about to hit the 109.00 handle. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is about to challenge the 109.01 level while trading above the main SMAs. A break above the level can drive the market towards 109.46 level and the 109.92/110.00 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is climbing up above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Support is seen at the 108.66/78 zone and 108.33 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.97
Today Daily Change 0.34
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 108.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.76
Daily SMA50 108.29
Daily SMA100 107.72
Daily SMA200 108.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.73
Previous Daily Low 108.47
Previous Weekly High 109.08
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

