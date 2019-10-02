USD/JPY technical analysis: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY reversed from 108.48/50 horizontal-resistance.
  • 200-bar EMA, support-line of short-term rising channel limit further weakness.

Although 108.48/50 horizontal resistance triggered the USD/JPY pair’s pullback, prices are still above key short-term support confluence while taking the bids to 107.80 on early Wednesday.

While 108.20 can offer an intermediate halt during the pair’s another confrontation to 108.48/50 area, a successful break above the same might not refrain from challenging resistance-line of the one-month-old rising channel, near 109.30.

It should be noted that 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) flashes a bearish signal and could direct sellers to again aim for 107.45/40 support-confluence that includes 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) and lower-line of the aforementioned channel.

Further during the pair’s declines below 107.40, August 23 high nearing 106.70 will become bears’ favorite.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.78
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 107.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.67
Daily SMA50 107.08
Daily SMA100 107.79
Daily SMA200 109.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.48
Previous Daily Low 107.62
Previous Weekly High 108.18
Previous Weekly Low 106.96
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Eyes 38.2% Fib hurdle on pennant breakout

EUR/USD: Eyes 38.2% Fib hurdle on pennant breakout

With short duration charts reporting a bullish continuation pattern, EUR/USD looks set to extend Tuesday’s 0.32% rally to 1.0967 – 38.2% Fib Retracement of 1.1110/1.0879. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Another pullback from 200-bar EMA inside falling wedge

GBP/USD: Another pullback from 200-bar EMA inside falling wedge

GBP/USD registers another U-turn from the 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) as it declines to the intra-day low of 1.2283 by the press time of early Asian session.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears seeking lower grounds to test below 107.50s

USD/JPY: Bears seeking lower grounds to test below 107.50s

USD/JPY is steady in the Tokyo open with thin trade expected following an explosive session overnight and with a lack of liquidity in Asia due to the Chinese holidays.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls committed at key support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci target

Gold: Bulls committed at key support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci target

Gold has completed a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1470 and slipped to close proximity of the 61.8% Fibonacci target. But Bulls will need to get back above the 1500 psychological level.

Gold News

US purchasing managers’ index plunges to decade low

US purchasing managers’ index plunges to decade low

The PMI from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) turned in a 47.8 score for September, the lowest this gauge has been since June 2009. It was the second month below the 50 demarcation between expansion and contraction. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures