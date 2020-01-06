USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 100-day SMA will check bounces off 38.2% Fibonacci

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY recovers from three-month low amid nearly oversold RSI conditions.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA add to the resistance.

USD/JPY recovers to 108.00 amid the initial trading session on Monday. That said, the pair dropped to the lowest since October 10 during the early Asian session but bounced off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-December 2019 upside amid oversold RSI.

While prices are likely to witness further pullback, a 100-day SMA level of 108.22 will question pair’s run-up towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.55.

Additionally, 200-day SMA around 108.65 could hold the key to pair’s rise targeting a monthly top near 108.90.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 107.75 can please the bears with late-September lows near 107.00.

Though, sellers’ failure to respect oversold RSI by a sustained dominance below 107.00 can recall October month low, also 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 106.48 to the chart.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 108.04
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 108.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.1
Daily SMA50 108.95
Daily SMA100 108.2
Daily SMA200 108.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.64
Previous Daily Low 107.84
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 107.84
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD drops back below 0.6950 on dismal Chinese Services PMI

AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 after China's Caixin Services PMI data dropped in December, having failed to sustain above the 0.6950 level. The recent US-Iran geopolitical tensions keep the bearish pressure intact on the higher-yielding Aussie.

USD/JPY recovers from three-month lows amid nearly oversold RSI conditions

USD/JPY attempts recovery above 108.00, having closed the bearish opening gap. That said, the pair dropped to the lowest since October 10 during early Asia but bounced off 38.2% Fib level of August-December 2019 upside amid oversold RSI.

Oil prices spiking and intent on 2019 highs

Oil prices spiking and intent on 2019 highs

Following the escalations of tensions between the US and Iran and the US drone strike on Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds, oil prices are moving higher and are set to target the 2019 highs ahead of key resistance. 

Gold: Probes 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI

Gold: Probes 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI

Following its early-day run-up to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold prices seesaw around $1,575 amid Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal is near to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its broad downpour from 2011 high to 2015 low, around $1,589.

GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA

GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA

GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.

