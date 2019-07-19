USD/JPY techncial analaysis: Greenback off monthly lows against Yen, sub-107.83

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading at daily highs as bulls target 107.83.
  • Supports are seen at 107.50 and 107.20. 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is erasing parts of the losses genearted by Fed’s Williams commenst on Thursday.  


USD/JPY 4-hour chart
 

USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs as the market is revounding from monthly lows. Bears need to break below 107.50 to reach 107.20 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 


USD/JPY 30-minute chart
 

USD/JPY is trading at daily highs near 107.70 and above its 50 SMA. The market is challenging the 100 SMA. Dollar bulls would need to overcome 107.83 to reach 108.05 resistance


Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.7
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 107.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.98
Daily SMA50 108.6
Daily SMA100 109.96
Daily SMA200 110.67
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.02
Previous Daily Low 107.21
Previous Weekly High 109
Previous Weekly Low 107.8
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 107
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed but off daily lows

EUR/USD remains depressed but off daily lows

The EUR/USD pair is recovering from a daily low of 1.1216, although holding in negative territory for the day. US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved by less-than-anticipated in July, coming in at 98.4 vs. the 98.5 expected.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trading marginally lower daily basis but above 1.2500

GBP/USD trading marginally lower daily basis but above 1.2500

The Pound gave back some of its Thursday’s gain on dollar’s relief. The GBP/USD pair broke a daily descendant trend line coming from June’s high and holds above it, leaving little room for sellers to act.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control

USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control

Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction

Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction

Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.

Gold News

Something has spooked the Fed

Something has spooked the Fed

We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  