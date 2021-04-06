USD/JPY targets the 112.23/40 April 2019 and February 2020 highs – Commerzbank

USD/JPY has reached one year highs and the pair targets the 112.23/40 April 2019 and February 2020 highs, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
USD/JPY is in one year highs
“USD/JPY has rallied into one year highs but appears to be stalling ahead of the 111.13/38 October 2018 low and mid-February 2019 high.” “Please note we have a second 13 count and TD resistance at 111.09. Further up beckon the 112.23/40 April 2019 and February 2020 highs. Some caution is necessary.”
“Slips will find initial support at the 109.85 June 2020 high and the 109.36 mid-March high.”
“Please note that the up move is underpinned by the 20-day ma at 109.41 and only below here will alleviate immediate upside pressure.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
