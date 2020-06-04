USD/JPY targets the 109.00 mark and above – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group keep the bullish outlook on USD/JPY and suggested a potential move to the 109.00 yardstick and beyond.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘edge above 109.00’ did not materialize as it touched an overnight high of 108.98 before settling on a firm note (NY close of 108.89, +0.21%). While conditions remain overbought, upward momentum appears to be strong enough to lead to a move above 109.00. That said, the next resistance at 109.35 is still unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 108.60 followed by 108.40.”
Next 1- weeks: “We have expected USD to trade sideways within 107.00/108.00 for about a week (27 May, spot at 107.55). We indicated that only a daily closing out of the expected range would suggest the start of a more sustained movement in USD. However, we did not anticipate the sudden strong pick-up in momentum as USD blast above 108.000 and posted the largest 1-day advance since mid-March (108.66, +1.00%). The outlook for USD is positive and from here and USD could continue to advance towards the early April high near 109.35. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level at 107.80 is likely strong enough to hold any pull-back, at least for the next few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
