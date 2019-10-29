USD/JPY taking on 109 handle following risk-on start to the week

- US/China trade deal hopes lifted spirits on Wall Street and weighing on the Yen.
- Markets expecting that the Fed will be lowering rates by 25 basis points.
USD/JPY stuck to tight 108.70/75 range for the best part of overnight's trade unto New York traders stepped in which initiated a squeeze to as high as 109.04 – a three-month high, backed by the bounce in US yields and positive sentiment surrounding Sino/US trade relations.
President Trump was stoking the flames of the market's hopes announcing that the US is ahead of schedule to sign the first phase of a US-China trade deal ahead of when Xi and Trump are scheduled to meet in Chile next month. This echoed the news that Chinese officials said parts of the text are “basically completed.”
Subsequently, the US 2-year Treasury yields climbed from 1.63% to 1.67% - a one-month high, before steadying at 1.64%. The 10-year yield climbed from 1.80% to 1.85%. US benchmarks were also buoyed by the risk-on sentiment, with a fresh all-time closing high for the S&P 500, weighing on the Yen.
Building up to the Fed
In the build-up to the Federal Reserve this week, we start with the following data releases: August house prices and Oct consumer confidence from the Conference Board. "This survey has tended to hold stronger than the U Michigan survey, sitting far above long term averages," analysts at Westpac argued.
As for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, it is expected that the Fed will be lowering rates by 25 basis points, delivering the third consecutive rate cut since July. Markets are pricing '21bp of easing at the 30 October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.27% (vs 1.88% currently)', according to analysts at Westpac.
"The FOMC is likely to communicate patience in deciding future policy moves after next week's cut as they assess the impact of the three cuts they have already delivered. We look for the Fed to temporarily pause before resuming rate cuts in Q1 2020," analysts at TD Securities explained.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|108.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.1
|Daily SMA50
|107.5
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.04
|Previous Daily Low
|108.66
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.5
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|108.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.1
|Daily SMA50
|107.5
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.04
|Previous Daily Low
|108.66
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD awaits Brexit developments on key data week ahead
GBP/USD price action is accumulated between the 50 and 200-hour MA in early Asia. Pound is currently trading at 1.2857 having climbed from the depths of the 1.28 handle while traders monitored the latest Brexit developments
USD/JPY taking on 109 handle following risk-on start to the week
USD/JPY stuck to tight 108.70/75 range for the best part of overnight's trade unto New York traders stepped in which initiated a squeeze to as high as 109.04 – a three-month high, backed by the bounce in US yields.
Gold bulls committing at the 200-HMA on critical week ahead
The price of Gold has been on the backfoot since failing to retake the $1,520 key upside level. Instead, Gold has tumbled all the way back below the $1,500 round level and the 200-hour moving average located at $1,493.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.