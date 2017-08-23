USD/JPY takes a hit as Yellen keeps mum on interest rate outlook

USD/JPY takes a hit as Yellen keeps mum on interest rate outlookBy Omkar Godbole
The Dollar-Yen pair dropped to a session low of 109.27 after Fed Chair Yellen speech at Jackson Hole offered no hints on monetary policy and the outlook for interest rates.
Yellen’s speech was largely a recitation of the financial crisis, regulatory failures and how things have improved since then.
Treasury yield curve flattens
The Dollar-Yen, which had caught bid ahead of Yellen speech fell from the intraday high of 109.84 to 109.27 and was last seen trading around 109.41 levels. The yield curve or the spread between the US 10-year treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield narrowed/flattened to 84 basis points from the previous day’s print of 85 basis points. The flattening of the yield curve is negative for the USD.
USD/JPY Technical Levels
A sustained break above 110.00 [zero figure + resistance offered by the trend line sloping lower from 114.49 and 1109.95] would open doors for double bottom neckline hurdle of 110.95. A violation there would confirm the short-term bullish trend reversal and shall expose 200-DMA of 112.47. On the downside, support is seen at 109.38 [5-DMA], which, if breached could yield a sell-off to 108.85 [previous day's low] and 108.60 [Aug 18 low].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Expanding
|4H
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Shrinking
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.