USD/JPY tables have turned on covid vaccine breakthrough

- USD/JPY has switched direction as the dollar soars to a key retracement level.
- News of a coronavirus vaccine plays into the hands of risk-assets.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 105.39 having travelled between a low of 103.18 and a high of 105.64 as the US dollar resurges on prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer PFE said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial data from a large study.
The news, potentially a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people and roiled the world economy, sparked a sell-off in safe-haven global bond markets.
Despite the Joe Biden victory, the dollar has also benefitted on the belief that there will not be so much stimulus needed if a vaccine is administered throughout the US population.
Therefore, the dollar has rallied the yen has reverted to its typical safe-haven status.
USD/JPY typically has the highest correlation to US yields. The yield on the US 10-year note rose 13.9bps to 95.8bps.
Bond yields also benefited from some clarity with last week's US presidential election which can play into the hands of yen bears also.
Investors are truly optimistic and there's not a whole lot of sellers, with a lot of investment coming back off from the sidelines, as seen through the rally on Wall Street with the S&P 500 soaring to print a fresh all-time high.
DXY bearish prospects
Meanwhile, the US dollar, however, could be in for a downside extension according to the following analysis which would rhyme with a market getting too far ahead of itself on the knee-jerk.
In yesterdays analysis:
the DXY was forecasted to rally to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci level which has transpired in today's volatility, albeit a lot more sharply so than expected:
There is now a discount in the market to be short of dollars.
While the vaccine news is welcome, the playing field has not necessarily charged, certainly not for the immediate future.
US new covid cases continue to rise with 105,142 cases vs yesterday's 93,811.
The picture in Europe is just as concerning, with record numbers over the past few days being reported in several countries.
The vaccine news does not change the near-term fact that the global economy faces a challenging recovery ahead.
Renewed European lockdowns could shave off roughly 2% off GDP in the fourth quarter, according to some forecasts.
Under the President Select Joe Biden, there are greater risks of further and even stricter restrictions in the US on the horizon when he moves into the White House.
Lockdowns will put a considerable brake on activity.
The dollar will be pressured on all that fiscal stimulus that will be then be needed and the yen will continue to play out a haven role, but benefitting from inflows instead of outflows.
USD/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.37
|Today Daily Change
|2.07
|Today Daily Change %
|2.00
|Today daily open
|103.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.78
|Daily SMA50
|105.29
|Daily SMA100
|105.91
|Daily SMA200
|107.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.76
|Previous Daily Low
|103.18
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
