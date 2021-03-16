USD/JPY swinging either side of 109.00 as FX markets await fresh catalysts

- USD/JPY has slipped back to the 109.00 level on Tuesday but is now consolidating as markets await fresh catalysts.
- That will come in spades this week with Fed and BoJ rate decisions on Wednesday and Friday respectively.
USD/JPY has dropped back from Asia Pacific levels in the 109.20s (not far from multi-month highs) to swinging either side of the 109.00 level. But broadly speaking, the pair continues to trade within recent ranges, which is fairly unsurprising as market participants keep their powder dry ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC monetary policy decision and Friday’s BoJ rate decision.
Driving the day
Soft US data released prior to the open of US trade appeared to contribute to some downside in USD/JPY, pushing the pair to hit session lows in the 108.70s, though the move was short-lived. In terms of the US data; US Retail Sales dropped more than expected in February, but that mostly represents the fading boost of January’s stimulus cheques. Retail sales will undoubtedly jump again in March after the government hands out another $1400 to each US citizen. Meanwhile, Industrial Production in the month of February also disappointed. Analysts note that poor weather conditions last month contributed to the drop, but note also that global supply shortages also played a factor and this could be a longer-lasting drag. Note that Japanese Industrial Production data was also released overnight and was pretty decent, showing a jump in output of 4.3% during the month of January.
Aside from data, there has been very little news of note out of the US or Japan, thus focus remains on the aforementioned incoming risk events. Note that markets will also be watching Japanese trade data released at 23:50GMT on Tuesday, US February Housing data on Wednesday (prior to the Fed), as well as US Weekly Jobless Claims and the March Philly Fed Manufacturing survey on Thursday – data will remain in the discussion, even if it plays second fiddle to central bank action.
One factor to watch this week is how US government bond yields respond to Wednesday’s Fed event; the US/Japanese rate differential has been a key driver of USD/JPY in recent months, with the rising in US bond yields a key factor behind USD/JPY’s recent strength. Thus, should US government bond yields resume their upwards trajectory this week, this is likely to be USD/JPY bullish and vice versa.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.97
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|109.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.05
|Daily SMA50
|105.37
|Daily SMA100
|104.72
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.37
|Previous Daily Low
|108.92
|Previous Weekly High
|109.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 on European vaccine uncertainty
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the European regulator postponed its decision on rolling AstraZeneca's vaccines. The pair is dropping despite a disappointing drop in US retail sales.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
XAU/USD struggles to gather momentum amid USD resilience
XAU/USD is posting small daily gains above $1,730 on Tuesday. USD stays resilient against its rivals despite falling T-bond yields. A break above $1,745 could bring in more buyers.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
ECB's Elderson says inflation increased sharply in January and February, go up further
ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson says on Twitter "Inflation increased sharply in January and February and is likely to go up further in the coming months.