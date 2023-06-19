USD/JPY: Sustained gains likely above 142.25 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: After USD rose to 141.50 and pulled back sharply, we indicated last Friday that “there is no increase in upward momentum.” We added, “However, as long as 139.30 is not breached, there is a slim chance for USD to break above 141.50.” That said, we did not expect the manner in which USD lifted off and rocketed to a high of 141.91 in NY trade. Upward momentum has increased considerably, but USD must break and stay above another major resistance at 142.25 before further sustained rise is likely. Looking ahead, the next level to watch above 142.25 is 143.00. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level has moved higher to 140.40 from 139.30.

24-hour view: We did not anticipate the volatile trade last Friday as after dropping to a low of 139.83, USD lifted off and blew past the major resistance level at 141.50 (high has been 141.91). While overbought, the strong USD rally is likely to extend even though a sustained rise above the next major resistance at 142.25 is unlikely today (next resistance is at 143.00). In order to keep the strong momentum going, USD must stay above 141.15 (minor support is at 141.45).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.