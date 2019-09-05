USD/JPY surrenders a major part of early gains to over 3-week tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Positive trade-related news weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction.
  • Rallying US bond yields provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the up-move.
  • A subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further up-move ahead of Thursday’s US macro data.

The USD/JPY pair retreated around 25-30 pips from over three-week tops and has now moved to the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-106.00s.
 
The pair added to the previous session's strong gains and continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid fading safe-haven demand. Positive trade-related news, wherein China confirmed that it will resume trade talks with the US in October, helped boost investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.

Subdued USD demand failed to impress bulls

Improving global risk sentiment was evident from bullish trading sentiment around equity markets and further reinforced by a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit a subdued US Dollar price action turned out to be the only factor that kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major, at least for the time being.
 
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any fresh buying or continues with its struggle to make it through the 106.70-75 supply zone. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ADP report and ISM non-manufacturing PMI - for some meaningful trading opportunities.
 
The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's keenly watched official US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP - which might influence the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook and eventually help determine the pair's near-term trajectory ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting later this month.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.44
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 106.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.14
Daily SMA50 107.22
Daily SMA100 108.42
Daily SMA200 109.62
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.45
Previous Daily Low 105.83
Previous Weekly High 106.68
Previous Weekly Low 104.45
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 106
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies above 1.10 amid trade optimism, German weakness

EUR/USD steadies above 1.10 amid trade optimism, German weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs. Hopes for fresh US-Sino trade talks support the dollar. German factory orders plunged by 5.6%, worse than expected. Top-tier US figures are due today.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds onto highs as the Lords debate the Brexit bill

GBP/USD holds onto highs as the Lords debate the Brexit bill

GBP/UDS is trading above 1.2200, consolidating its gains seen after the bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. The Lords will now debate it. Parliament also rejected PM Johnson's election bill.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY surrenders a major part of early gains to over 3-week tops

USD/JPY surrenders a major part of early gains to over 3-week tops

Positive trade-related news weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Rallying US bond yields provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the up-move. A subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further up-move ahead of Thursday’s US macro data.

USD/JPY News

Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks

Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks

Gold is losing altitude, possibly due to renewed optimism on the US-China trade talks and the resulting demand for riskier assets. The yellow metal is trading very close to the 50-hour MA support of $1,542, having dropped nearly by $10 in the last one hour or so.

Gold News

Forex Today: Pound rallies on Johnson's defeats, trade hopes, and top-tier US data ahead

Forex Today: Pound rallies on Johnson's defeats, trade hopes, and top-tier US data ahead

The British parliament has rejected prime minister Boris Johnson's bill for early elections. Opposition lawmakers first want to complete the legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit which has successfully passed the House of Commons.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  