USD/JPY surges back closer to mid-104.00s on COVID-19 vaccine optimism

- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and prompted short-covering around USD/JPY.
- Positive news about a potential coronavirus vaccine further boosted the global risk sentiment.
- A modest pickup in the US bond yields/USD remained supportive of the strong intraday move up.
The USD/JPY pair surged past the 104.00 mark during the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 104.35-40 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and for now, seems to have stalled its recent bearish trajectory to the lowest level since March 12. The strong intraday move up was supported by the prevalent risk-on environment, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
The Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in a nail-biting US presidential election helped ease some of the uncertainties. This, along with dovish Fed expectations and upbeat Chinese trade balance data, boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, like equities, and weighed on traditional safe-haven assets.
It is worth reporting that the possibility of a split Congress fueled speculations that the Fed might be forced to ease the monetary policy further to support the COVID-hit economy. Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so followed the news of a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease.
In a promising development, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced this Monday that early analysis of its coronavirus vaccine trial suggested the vaccine was robustly effective in preventing COVID-19. Bulls further took cues from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US dollar.
Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move back above the 104.00 support-turned-resistance further contributed to the momentum. It, however, remains to be seen if the move is supported by any genuine buying or turns out to be a stop run amid absent relevant market-moving economic data.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|103.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.78
|Daily SMA50
|105.29
|Daily SMA100
|105.91
|Daily SMA200
|107.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.76
|Previous Daily Low
|103.18
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets find some calm
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses and coronavirus headlines. ECB President Lagarde has refrained from commenting on the economy.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3150 as Brexit talks are eyed
GBP/USD has fallen off the highs and trades below 1.3150 as Brexit talks continue. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.