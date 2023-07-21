USD/JPY surges above the 140.20 mark as investors await the BoJ rate decision

- USD/JPY gains traction above the 140.20 mark on Friday.
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) next week.
- Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers will likely maintain the easy-money policy.
- Investors await the BoJ interest rate decision scheduled for next week.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some follow-through buying and advances above the 140.20 area heading into the European session on Friday. The monetary policy divergences between the ultra-loose monetary policy of the BoJ and the resumed tightening policy of the Fed dragged the Japanese Yen lower against its major rivals.
The weekly data published by the US Department of Labour (DOL) showed on Thursday that Initial Jobless claims totaled 228,000 in the week ending July 15, against the expectation of 242,000 and lower than 237,000 prior. The figure showed the lowest reading since mid-May. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Manufacturing Survey came in at -13, versus the consensus of -10. While Existing sales from June also showed a contraction of 3.3% MoM in June against a 0.2% prior gain.
That said, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) next week. However, the possibility of an additional rate hike before the end of the year increased after the latest report. This, in turn, boosts the US Dollar across the board.
On the Japanese Yen front, Japan’s trade balance unexpectedly flipped to its first surplus since July 2021, easing pressure on the economy's recovery. The Japanese trade surplus came to ¥43 billion. Market consensus had forecast a ¥46.7 billion deficit. Additionally, June's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose from 3.2% to 3.3% YoY, versus 3.5% expected.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda is likely to maintain the easy-money policy even though market participants expected an exit from the ultra-loose monetary policy and a tweak to BoJ's Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy. This, in turn, led to the weakening of the Japanese Yen against its major rivals due to monetary policy divergences.
Investors are now focusing on the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) interest rate decision scheduled for next week. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to maintain a dovish policy stance in order to keep inflation steady at approximately 2%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|140.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.96
|Daily SMA50
|140.51
|Daily SMA100
|137.14
|Daily SMA200
|136.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.5
|Previous Daily Low
|139.11
|Previous Weekly High
|143
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
