USD/JPY, supported above 113.45, remains close to multi-year highs at 113.75

- US dollar's reversal from three-year highs at 113.75.
- The treasury yield differential is crushing the Japanese yen.
- USD/JPY's rally is targeting 114.20 – UOB.
US dollar’s pullback from fresh three-year highs at 113.75 hit earlier on Tuesday has found support at 113.45. The pair has bounced up again returning to 113.65 so far.
The yes dives on higher US Treasury yields
The greenback keeps marching higher against the Japanese yen, boosted by surging US Treasury yields on expectations the Federal Reserve will soon announce the end of its bond-buying program. The US Treasury yields have appreciated again on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note reaching five-month highs above 1.60%.
Furthermore, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida’s comments this weekend confirming that there is no plan to revise the country’s tax on capital gains and dividends, which has triggered concerns about capital flows from the stock markets, might have increased negative pressure on the JPY.
All in all, the widening yield gap between the US and Japan, with the BoJ maintaining the 10-year yield near zero through a yield curve control policy, is crushing the JPY. The USD has appreciated about 4% over the last 15 days.
USD/JPY: Next target seen at 114.20 – UOB
From a technical perspective, the FX Analysis team at UOB expects the current upside trend to extend towards 114.20: “The impulsive surge suggests that further USD strength would not be surprising. The next resistance is at 114.20. The USD strength is deemed intact as long as it does not breach 112.40 (‘strong support’ level is markedly higher from yesterday’s level of 111.50).”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|113.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.79
|Daily SMA50
|110.25
|Daily SMA100
|110.17
|Daily SMA200
|108.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.41
|Previous Daily Low
|112.16
|Previous Weekly High
|112.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.82
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|112.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
