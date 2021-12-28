USD/JPY subdued to the south of 115.00 level as Monday’s risk-on momentum fades

- USD/JPY is trading subdued just to the south of the 115.00 level after Monday’s surge above 114.50.
- A sychronised rally in risk assets on Monday weighed on the yen at the time.
- For USD/JPY to test annual highs at 115.50, longer-term US yields will likely need to recover some more.
USD/JPY is trading in a subdued fashion this Tuesday, underneath but not far from the 115.00 level, after Monday’s risk-on fuelled surge pushed it back to north of 114.50. The pair has eased back from Asia Pacific session highs in the mid-114.90s, but found decent support at 114.70 and is now trading in the 114.80s. FX market conditions are unusually subdued this Tuesday due to market closures in various parts of the world and generally thinned liquidity/volumes, with many European and North American-based market participants away for ongoing Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.
Fuelling Monday’s rally from 114.30ish lows to session highs around 114.90, was a surge in US (and global) equities, as well as in crude oil and other commodity prices. Traders are feeling much more positive about the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant across the globe as governments in Europe (UK, France, Spain) refrain – at least for now – from toughening Covid curbs with hospitalization rates yet to rise. That has raised hopes that the variant will prove less disruptive than feared for the US (and global) economy over the coming months.
The surge in risk-on sentiment unsurprisingly hit demand for the safe-haven yen, which at the time of writing was underperforming across the board versus its G10 counterparts. But the USD/JPY seems reluctant to push above 115.00 and on towards a test of its November highs at 115.50. That is because, despite the recent surge in stocks and other risk-sensitive assets, longer-term US bond yields are yet to join the party. The US 10-year yield continues to trade subdued underneath the 1.50% mark, on Tuesday, leaving it still about 20bps below pre-Omicron levels. The USD/JPY is highly correlated to the US 10-year yield, and so for the pair to test its annual highs around 115.50, the 10-year will likely need to rally, which seems unlikely to happen before 2022, with bond markets in holiday mode.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|114.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.68
|Daily SMA50
|113.9
|Daily SMA100
|112.28
|Daily SMA200
|110.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.91
|Previous Daily Low
|114.31
|Previous Weekly High
|114.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.33
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 as dollar gains traction
The American currency got some market’s favor following the US opening, with EUR/USD down to the 1.1290 region. Wall Street keeps rallying while government bond yields remain subdued as investors head into the year close with optimism.
GBP/USD trims intraday gains, holds above 1.3400
GBP/USD reached 1.3461 amid easing Omicron concerns and Brexit risks, although demand for the greenback pushed the pair back to the lower band of the 1.34 area. Still, Pound remains among the dollar’s strongest rivals as the UK government dismissed restrictions in the holiday season.
Gold Price Forecast: Losing steam but holding above $1,800.00 Premium
Spot gold reached an intraday high of $1,820.25 a troy ounce, its highest in over a month, later trimming gains. The American dollar met demand with Wall Street’s opening, helped by encouraging US data and subdued government bond yields.
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
One year up, one year down for the dollar? After two flip-flop years, there are good reasons to expect the greenback to have a rather red 2022.