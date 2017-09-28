USD/JPY subdued near session lows, around mid-112.00s post- US data

USD/JPY subdued near session lows, around mid-112.00s post- US dataBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/JPY pair stalled its retracement from closer to 2-1/2 month tops but has failed to recover from lows after mixed US economic releases.
The pair held weaker near 112.60 level despite the final estimate of US Q2 GDP showed economic growth stood at 3.1% annualized pace, slightly higher than the preliminary estimate of 3.0% growth.
Adding to this, the US advanced goods trade balance showed deficit shrinking $62.94 billion for August vs consensus estimates pointing to a an unchanged deficit of $65 billion.
The positive effect to some extent seems to have been negated by a larger than expected jump in the US weekly unemployment claims, coming in at 272K for the week ended September 22 as compared to last week’s 260K.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Sep 28
|12:30
|
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|12:30
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
$-62.94B
|
$-65.00B
|
$-65.00B
|12:30
|
|
1.0%
|
0.4%
|
0.6%
|12:30
|
|
3.1%
|
3.0%
|
3.0%
|12:30
|
|
1%
|
1%
|
1%
|12:30
|
|
1.934M
|
1.990M
|
1.979M Revised from 1.980M
|12:30
|
|
272K
|
270K
|
260K Revised from 259K
Against the backdrop of recent hawkish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, today's mixed US macro data might have done little to dent the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, albeit has failed to assist the pair to bounce off session lows.
Later during the day, speeches by FOMC’s members Fischer, George and Bostic would now be looked upon for some fresh trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
A follow through selling pressure below mid-112.00s has the potential to drag the pair back towards testing the very important 200-day SMA, resistance turned support, near the 112.05-112.00 region.
On the upside, the 113.00 handle might now act as immediate hurdle, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt to surpass the 113.20-25 supply zone and aim towards its next hurdle near mid-113.00s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.