USD/JPY subdued close to 50DMA in 113.70 area as traders look ahead to Fed

- USD/JPY is contained close to its 50DMA around 113.70 ahead of Wednesday’s all-important Fed announcement.
- For the pair to enjoy a sustained rebound towards recent highs above 115.00, the US 10-year yield needs to rally.
USD/JPY is currently probing weekly highs in the 113.70 area, though the presence of the 50-day moving average at 113.70 continues to cap the price action, as has been the case for most of the last four sessions. Above the 50DMA resides the 21DMA at 113.90, a level which was well respected last week when the pair attempted a push on towards the 114.00 level.
A hotter than expected US Producer Price Inflation report gave USD/JPY some momentary support and is helping keep the pair supported to the north of the 113.50 level and above earlier session lows near 113.40, but has not been enough to stir a lasting move higher. The pari is taking its cue from the subdued tone being observed in US bonds markets, where most of the curve is flat. The 10-year yield, which USD/JPY is most sensitive to, is up about 1bps but remains below 1.45% and well below pre-Omicron levels nearer 1.70%.
The subdued tone of US bond markets and thus also of USD/JPY is unsurprising given the proximity of Wednesday’s Fed meeting. The bank is expected to pivot hawkishly by announcing a faster QE taper and indicate sooner lift-off with its updated dot plot. Ahead of the meeting, USD/JPY and bond markets may be a little jumpy on the release of the US November Retail Sales report and December NY Fed Manufacturing survey, but things are likely to remain contained.
That implies that USD/JPY will continue to trade within the 113.30-113.80ish ranges estabilished over the last few sessions. Whilst a more hawkish than expected Fed outcome might spur USD strength versus other G10 currencies, if it prompts further flattening of the US treasury curve and downside in longer-duration bond yields, JPY may hold up much better. If USD/JPY is to rally back to challenge recent highs in the 115.00s, US 10-year yields will need to push into the 1.60s% again.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|113.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.88
|Daily SMA50
|113.67
|Daily SMA100
|111.84
|Daily SMA200
|110.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.72
|Previous Daily Low
|113.28
|Previous Weekly High
|113.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.74
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
