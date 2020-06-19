USD/JPY struggles to rebound above 107.00 despite risk-on mood

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY continues to fluctuate below 107.00 on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index recovers to 97.50 area after dropping to 97.16.
  • Wall Street's main indexes pull away from session highs, remain in green.

The USD/JPY pair is trading sideways in a 25-pip range below 107 on Friday as the risk-on environment doesn't allow the JPY to capitalize on the USD weakness. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on the day at 106.87.

During the first half of the day, the upbeat performance of major European equity indexes showed that the market mood turned upbeat in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. Moreover, Wall Street's three main indexes opened the day sharply higher to make it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.

However, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retraced its daily rally in the last hour and the S&P 500 pulled away from session highs, suggesting that risk flows are softening during the American session.

DXY returns to mid-97s

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the last three days in the positive territory, dropped to 97.16 earlier in the day before erasing its losses. At the moment, the DXY is flat on the day near 97.50, keeping USD/JPY's downside limited.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the US' current account deficit narrowed to $104.2 billion in the first quarter. Later in the session, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will be delivering a speech at 1700 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.88
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 106.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.81
Daily SMA50 107.49
Daily SMA100 108.12
Daily SMA200 108.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.13
Previous Daily Low 106.67
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 106.57
Previous Monthly High 108.09
Previous Monthly Low 105.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data

GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit

EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading

The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. 

Read more

Gold: Bulls in control near weekly tops, above $1735 level

Gold: Bulls in control near weekly tops, above $1735 level

Gold maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near weekly tops, just above the $1735 level.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading

The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures