USD/JPY struggles to hold above 108.00, eyes on Wall Street

- USD/JPY is falling for the second straight day on Tuesday.
- JPY gathers strength against its rivals in risk-averse environment.
- Wall Street looks to open in negative territory.
The USD/JPY pair started the week on the back foot and lost more than 100 pips on Monday. The dismal market mood on Tuesday allowed the JPY to continue to outperform its rivals and kept the bearish momentum on the pair intact.
Although USD/JPY recovered a small portion of its daily losses during the European session, it failed to hold above 108.00 and was last seen losing 0.48% on the day at 107.90.
JPY capitalizes on risk-off flows
The data published by the Japan Machine Tool Builders' Association on Tuesday revealed that Machine Tool Orders in May plunged by 52.8% on a yearly basis. Nevertheless, this data was largely ignored by the market participants and risk perception remained as the primary market driver. The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus pandemic was "far from over" with a record 136,000 new cases recorded on Monday.
Investors are now waiting for Wall Street's opening bell. Following the impressive risk rally, which carried the Nasdaq Composite to fresh all-time highs, a sharp drop in major US equity indexes could cause the pair to push lower.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index failed to hold on to early recovery gains and turned flat near 96.70 in the last hour to make it difficult for USD/JPY to stage a rebound.
The only data featured in the US economic docket will be the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index. On Wednesday, Machina Orders and Producer Price Index (PPI) data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|108.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|107.66
|Daily SMA100
|108.29
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|108.24
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovering as equities stabilise
EUR/USD is trading back around 1.1300, neutral for the day. German and French figures disappointed. Caution prevails ahead of the Fed’s decision this Wednesday. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.