USD/JPY struggles to extend the recent rebound beyond 106.00

Following a brief test of the area above 106.00 the figure during early trade, USD/JPY seems to have met a cluster of sellers, giving away those initial gains soon afterward, FXStreet’s Pablo Piovano reports.
Key quotes
“Always amidst increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe and renewed social restrictions in many countries, market participants keep gauging the impact of the pandemic on the global economy. However, it seems that the ‘half-glass-full’ view dominates the mood among traders, particularly after the latest news that the debate around an extra stimulus package seems to have been resuscitated.”
“Further upside in USD/JPY is expected to face a key barrier in the mid-106.00, where coincide the 100-day SMA and early September tops. Further up comes in the 107.00 neighbourhood, all ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 107.45.”
“On the downside, initial contention emerges at the so far monthly lows just below 105.00 the figure. A deeper pullback carries the potential to test the 104.00 zone (September 21).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.