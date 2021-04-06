USD/JPY struggles to extend the bounce above 110.00

- USD/JPY regains 110.00, for how long? Biden’s infrastructure plan uncertainty looms.
- DYX consolidates the downside, Treasury yields remain on the back foot.
- Focus on the US yields, the dollar and fiscal updates amid a data light US docket.
USD/JPY stalls its corrective decline from near one-year highs, as the bulls fight back control amid the upbeat market mood while a pause in the US dollar sell-off also offers some respite.
At the press time, the major trades almost unchanged around 110.20, recovering from a drop to 109.96.
The major tumbled in tandem with the greenback and the Treasury yields on Easter Monday, as thin-trading conditions exaggerated the downward spiral.
The US currency lost ground a day before after a recent slew of strong US economic data pointed to a faster recovery and drove Wall Street indices to record highs. The improved appetite for riskier assets hammered the safe-haven dollar across its main peers.
Adding to the weakness in the buck, the US Treasury yields retreated amid concerns over the passage of a massive $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan in Congress, especially after Democratic Senator Joseph Manchin said that he would not support a 28% hike to corporate taxes.
Looking ahead, the bounce in the spot appears elusive, as the US dollar is likely to resume its decline amid risk-on mood. The Asian stocks are seen tracking their US peers higher. The futures tied to the S&P 500 futures post small gains to now trade at 4,070.
Also, capping the upside, Japan's real wages rose for the first time in a year in February, which underpins the yen. Japan’s inflation-adjusted real wages rose 0.2% YoY in February, the government data showed on Tuesday.
The next of relevance for the major remains the price action around the dollar and yields ahead of the US JOLTS job opening data release. Markets will closely follow fresh updates on the US infrastructure plan.
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|110.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.32
|Daily SMA50
|107.12
|Daily SMA100
|105.46
|Daily SMA200
|105.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.75
|Previous Daily Low
|109.96
|Previous Weekly High
|110.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.37
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold struggles to justify risk-on mood above $1,700
Gold wavers around one-week top, recently on the defensive mode. Markets cheer strong US fundamentals, covid updates and stimulus hopes to welcome traders after a long weekend. Full markets’ reaction to the recently upbeat catalysts, China data will be the key in Asia.
Ripple price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.