USD/JPY struggles to defend 115.00 as Russia-Ukraine showdown extends

- USD/JPY snaps two-day downtrend with mid gains, retreating of late.
- Russia-Ukraine peace talks turned inconclusive on Monday, Moscow stretches invasion of Kyiv.
- Yields underpin USD rebound ahead of US ISM PMI, Biden’s SOTU.
Despite starting March on a positive footing, USD/JPY pares intraday gains around 115.10 ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
The yen pair portrays the market’s anxiety amid mixed concerns over the geopolitical tussles between Russia and Ukraine. Also challenging the risk barometer pair is the cautious mood ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI for February and US President Joe Biden’s State Of The Union (SOTU) speech, where he is expected to speak on inflation per the latest White House update.
Recent headlines concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis hints at another tranche of Western economic sanctions on Moscow while Russian diplomats harshly criticize the punitive measures levied due to their, “special operation.” Further, Russian militaries attack civilian buildings and trigger an exodus of people from Ukraine.
It’s worth noting that the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to provide any conclusion the previous day but haven’t been turned down, which in turn keeps markets hopeful of an intermediate solution to the grim issue.
Other than the downbeat sentiment, firmer US Treasury yields and inflation expectations also favor the US Dollar Index (DXY) of late. That said, the DXY rises 0.15% to 96.85 while the 10-year Treasury yields rose two basis points (bps) to 1.86% by the press time. On Monday, US inflation expectations rallied to a 14-week top, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.
It’s worth observing that the Euro Stoxx 50 Futures rises 0.70% intraday while the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses at the latest, which in turn flash another signal of the market’s indecision and the same clutches recent USD/JPY moves.
That said, USD/JPY traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse as the Russia-Ukraine crisis is a hot topic. Should the geopolitical tensions worsen, the yen pair may witness further downside due to the yen’s traditional safe-haven appeal.
Technical analysis
Sustained U-turn from five-week-old previous support, near 116.00 at the latest, directs USD/JPY prices towards the 100-DMA support of 114.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|114.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.22
|Daily SMA50
|114.96
|Daily SMA100
|114.4
|Daily SMA200
|112.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.71
|Previous Daily Low
|114.86
|Previous Weekly High
|115.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.41
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 amid Ukraine crisis, busy docket
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, as the US dollar remains strongly bid amid a return of risk-off flows after the Russia-Ukraine peace talks end with no progress. The US Treasury yields advance as firmer US inflation expectations. Russia-Ukraine updates, German inflation and US ISM PMI eyed.
GBP/USD defends 1.3400 despite USD rebound, risk-off mood
GBP/USD is defending 1.3400, having paused its rebound from two-month lows. Cable consolidates amid a cautious market mood and broad US dollar rebound, absorbing the latest Russia-Ukraine developments. UK/US PMIs awaited.
Gold stays easy near $1,900 with eyes on Ukraine
Gold begins March with mild losses after the biggest monthly jump since May. Markets await key trigger on Ukraine-Russia standoff after peace talks ended without any conclusion. Yields favor USD but Biden’s SOTU, Powell’s Testimony and US NFP will be a crucial catalyst.
Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts
Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request.
Russian invasion tests central bankers this week
The first week of March will be another busy one for investors. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock the financial markets with currencies and equities extending their losses.