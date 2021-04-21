USD/JPY struggles near multi-week lows, around 108.00 mark

- Fresh COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and dragged USD/JPY to multi-week lows.
- Reduced Fed rate hike bets kept the USD bulls on the defensive and did little to lend any support.
- A modest uptick in the US bond yields seemed to be the only factor that helped limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and was last seen hovering around the 108.00 mark, just a few pips above multi-week lows.
Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and dragged the USD/JPY pair to the lowest level since early March during the Asian session.
On the other hand, the US dollar struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from seven-week lows amid reduced bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the mildly offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair.
Investors now seem convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary and that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. That said, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair, so far, has managed to defend the 38.2% Fibonacci level of its rally from YTD lows. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from the 111.00 neighbourhood.
There isn't any major market moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday, leaving the USD/JPY pair at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics will also be looked upon for some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|108.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.48
|Daily SMA50
|108.07
|Daily SMA100
|106
|Daily SMA200
|105.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.55
|Previous Daily Low
|107.97
|Previous Weekly High
|109.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is in downside consolidation above 1.2000 amid risk-off mood. The US dollar clings to overnight recovery gains while the yields steady. J&J’s covid vaccine news fails to cheer the euro amid rising infections globally.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3950, extending the pullback from seven-week highs. The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and covid woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. UK CPI misses estimates with 0.7% in March.
Gold likely to face stiff resistance near $1795-$1800, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields tumbled alongside global stocks. Surging covid infections globally brought a reality check into the markets and triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave.
ETH price eyes all-time highs as ETFs receive approval in Canada
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
Markets tumble as covid fears overshadow vaccination drive
European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.