USD/JPY struggles near 7-week lows, well below mid-106.00s

- USD/JPY remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Worsening US-China relations continued benefitting the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by sustained USD buying, upbeat market mood.
The greenback remained depressed against its Japanese counterpart and dragged the USD/JPY pair to fresh seven-week lows, around the 106.20 region on Wednesday.
The pair prolonged its bearish trend for the fourth consecutive session – also marking its ninth day of a negative move in the previous ten – and failed to gain any respite from a combination of supporting factors.
Despite the latest optimism over the re-opening of economic in some parts of the world, investors remained cautious amid fears about the second wave of a spike in the virus infections and worsening US-China relations.
The US President Donald Trump threatened to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods in retaliation to its cover-up and mishandling of the virus outbreak at the early stage. This, in turn, benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
As investors awaited Chinese reaction to the US accusations, the pair struggled to find any support from some follow-through US dollar buying and largely shrugged off a positive mood around the global equity markets.
Meanwhile, possibilities of some technical selling below an important horizontal support near the 106.50 region could further be attributed to the pair's weaker tone through the early European session on Wednesday.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|106.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.5
|Daily SMA50
|107.79
|Daily SMA100
|108.68
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.9
|Previous Daily Low
|106.42
|Previous Weekly High
|107.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.36
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
