USD/JPY struggles near 110.0 amid higher US Treasury yields

USD/JPY edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 on downbeat economic data.

A rebound in the US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar.

The USD/JPY pair remains on the lower edge in the Asian session. The pair continues to trade in a familiar range with limited upside movement.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.00, down 0.02 % for the day.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, trades below 93.00 with 0.01% losses as investors ditched the USD after FOMC Chair Jerome Powell’s comment.

The US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields trade higher at 1.30% with 1.80% gains.

The Chicago Business Barometer fell to 66.6 in August from 73.4 in July, much below the market expectations of 68.

On the other hand, the Japanese Yen remained on a lower track after the general improved risk sentiment.

Meanwhile, Japan’s unemployment rate unexpectedly came at three month low of 2.8% in July, while housing starts rose more than estimated by 9.9% in July.

As for now, investors wait for Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, US ADP Employment Change data, ISM Manufacturing PMI to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 109.99 Today Daily Change 0.07 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 109.92 Trends Daily SMA20 109.86 Daily SMA50 110.14 Daily SMA100 109.66 Daily SMA200 107.7 Levels Previous Daily High 109.96 Previous Daily Low 109.7 Previous Weekly High 110.27 Previous Weekly Low 109.41 Previous Monthly High 111.66 Previous Monthly Low 109.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.86 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.8 Daily Pivot Point S1 109.76 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.6 Daily Pivot Point S3 109.5 Daily Pivot Point R1 110.02 Daily Pivot Point R2 110.12 Daily Pivot Point R3 110.28



