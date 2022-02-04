USD/JPY struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 115.00 mark as traders await NFP

- USD/JPY was seen consolidating in a range through the first half of the trading on Friday.
- The cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped gains amid weaker USD.
- Rising US bond yields helped limit losses for the USD and extended support to the pair.
- Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key US jobs data.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 115.00 psychological mark heading into the European session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong move up and witnessed subdued/range-bound price action through the first half of the trading on the last day of the week. The overnight rout in US technology shares weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair amid a softer tone surrounding the US dollar.
The greenback dropped to a two-and-half-week low amid a more hawkish European Central Bank (ECB)-inspired rally in the shared currency. The downside, however, remains cushioned on the back of some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data.
The popularly known NFP report, due later during the early North American session, is expected to show that the US economy added 150K jobs in January as against the 199K reported in the previous month. Wednesday's awful ADP report suggested trouble in the US labour market at the start of 2022. Hence, there is a considerable risk of a negative surprise from the official figures, which should be enough to exert fresh pressure on the greenback.
From a technical perspective, the intraday price move might still be categorized as a consolidation phase following the overnight strong rally of around 70 pips. The fundamental backdrop, however, warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders. Hence, it will prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|114.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.63
|Daily SMA50
|114.33
|Daily SMA100
|113.67
|Daily SMA200
|111.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.98
|Previous Daily Low
|114.33
|Previous Weekly High
|115.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.47
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends post-ECB gains towards 1.1500 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD braces for the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 with eyes on the US monthly employment data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshes a three-week high to 1.1470, up 0.35% intraday, while heading into the European session.
GBP/USD: UK Politics, Brexit probe bulls near 1.3600, US employment data eyed
GBP/USD retreats from intraday high, stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day around fortnight top. Fears of UK PM Johnson’s sacking, German official’s warning to Britain and Northern Ireland’s halt to Brexit checks probe bulls.
Gold nears the wall of resistance at $1,810 ahead of US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) returns to the buyer’s plate, after a brief disappearance, as upbeat equities join the US dollar south-run to keep the yellow metal above $1,800. Also contributing to the metal’s bullish bias is the rush towards risk-safety amid inflation fears, flagged recently by the ECB and the BOE.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher Premium
Has the US economy ground to a halt? That is the impression from the recent jitters in stock markets, the dollar's decline – and potentially the upcoming NFP report from January. It could be an inflection point for the greenback.