USD/JPY struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 106.00 mark

- USD/JPY remained confined in a range near the 106.00 mark on Thursday.
- A subdued USD demand kept a lid on the early uptick to three-week tops.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the 106.00 mark.
A combination of diverging factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus, or assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on this week's positive move and led to a subdued trading action on Thursday. A softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that kept a lid on the attempted intraday positive move to over three-week tops.
The greenback was being weighed down by the political uncertainties ahead of the US presidential election on November 3. In fact, the US President Donald Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate, originally scheduled for October 15 in Miami. Thursday's disappointing weekly jobless claims also did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.
The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset by the prevalent upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. The global risk sentiment remained well supported after Trump on Wednesday signalled progress in stimulus negotiations and showed a willingness to negotiate piecemeal bills to support the economy.
This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the USD/JPY pair and helped limit any meaningful slide. Hence, any subsequent dip towards the 105.80-75 resistance breakpoint might be seen as a buying opportunity. That said, bulls might still need to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 106.10 area before placing fresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|105.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.43
|Daily SMA50
|105.78
|Daily SMA100
|106.54
|Daily SMA200
|107.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.11
|Previous Daily Low
|105.61
|Previous Weekly High
|105.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.94
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
