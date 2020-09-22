USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction, flat-lined around 104.60 area

- USD/JPY struggled to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from multi-month lows.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-have JPY and exerted some support to the major.
- The USD was seen consolidating near six-week tops and helped limit any meaningful slide.
The USD/JPY pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Tuesday and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 104.60-65 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's solid intraday bounce from the 104.00 mark – the lowest level since March 11 – and met with some fresh supply on Tuesday. The prevalent risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases dampened prospects of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery and dented investors appetite for perceived riskier assets. The anti-risk flow was evident from a weaker tone across the global equity markets and the US Treasury bond yields.
Meanwhile, rising odds of fresh lockdown measures to curb the second wave of coronavirus outbreak boosted the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency. A stronger greenback was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the USD/JPY pair and helped limit deeper losses.
The USD bulls, however, seemed reluctant amid expectations that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will reiterate to keep rates lower for longer during his congressional testimony later this Tuesday. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.
In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will continue to play a key role in influence the broader market risk sentiment. This coupled with second-tier US economic releases – Existing Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index – will be looked upon for some trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|104.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.78
|Daily SMA50
|106.02
|Daily SMA100
|106.73
|Daily SMA200
|107.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.9
|Previous Daily Low
|104
|Previous Weekly High
|106.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.27
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2800 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD resumes decline below 1.2800. The US dollar regained ground amid the tepid market mood. All eyes remain on BOE’s Bailey speech and UK PM Johnson’s emergency COBRA meeting amid virus surge.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 as US dollar regains footing
EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand, with investors waiting for fresh cues from the European open. Investors sold risk assets on the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe.
XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900
Gold prices remain on the back foot for second consecutive day. Sustained break of six-week-old support line, now resistance, keeps the sellers hopeful. 200-bar EMA adds to the upside barriers, August month’s low offer extra support.
WTI: Extends pullback from 50-day SMA below $40.00
WTI over 1.0% on the failures to stretch bounces off $38.91 beyond $40.05. 100-day SMA n the bears’ radar but bullish MACD can restrict further downside. Friday’s high adds to the upside barrier beyond the 50-day SMA.
Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off
Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.