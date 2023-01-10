- USD/JPY remains confined in a narrow trading band through the early European session.
- Rebounding US bond yields revives the USD demand and extends support to the major.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes could cap the buck and limit any meaningful gains.
The USD/JPY pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading range for the second successive day on Tuesday. The pair is currently placed around the 132.00 round-figure mark, nearly unchanged for the day, and is influenced by a combination of factors.
The US Dollar stalls its recent downfall and regains some positive traction, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending support to the USD/JPY pair. A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD amid some repositioning trade ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later during the early North American session. Investors will look for clues about the pace of Fed rate hikes at the upcoming meetings. This will influence the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the major.
In the meantime, rising bets for relatively smaller rate hikes by the US central bank should keep a lid on any further upside for the US bond yields and the greenback. Apart from this, a softer risk tone could underpin the safe-haven Japanese Yen and contribute to capping the USD/JPY pair. Despite China's pivot away from its strict zero-COVID policy, looming recession fears weigh on investors' sentiment. This, along with speculations that the Bank of Japan will eventually phase out its ultra-lose policy settings warrant caution for bulls.
Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the focus will remain glued to Powell's speech, which, along with the US bond yields, could drive the greenback and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon to grab short-term trading opportunities around the major. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent slide from over a three-decade high.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|131.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.42
|Daily SMA50
|137.68
|Daily SMA100
|140.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.66
|Previous Daily Low
|131.3
|Previous Weekly High
|134.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.51
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.0700. ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0700 in Tuesday's European trading, awaiting fresh impetus to extend the advance. The US Dollar pauses its sell-off, as the US Treasury bond yields rebound amid a mixed market mood. Fed Chair Powell's speech is in focus.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping to test 1.2150, portraying cautious markets ahead of speeches by BoE's Bailey and Fed's Powell. The US Dollar attempts a bounce amid hawkish Fed commentary and a tepid risk tone.
Gold looks to recapture $1,900 amid a potential Golden Cross
Gold price is gathering strength to take on the eight-month top at $1,880, as the uptrend remains well in place this Tuesday. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields is keeping the immediate upside in check.
Bitcoin price might crash violently, dragging altcoins with it
Bitcoin price shows that the market is primed for a reversal from multiple perspectives. Although BTC has rallied only by a small amount, some altcoins have more than doubled in the last week. Altcoin traders need to be careful this week as things could shift for the worse.
Inflation incoming
The US Inflation number is fast approaching. This has been of the main drivers of the recent tremendous start of year rally in US and global stock markets. It is virtually a given and certainly expected by market participants that inflation will decline yet again and significantly.