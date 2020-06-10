USD/JPY struggles below mid-107.00s ahead of US CPI, focus remains on FOMC

- USD/JPY remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third straight session on Wednesday.
- Sliding US bond yields, dovish Fed expectations kept exerting pressure on the already weaker USD.
- Investors now eye US CPI report for some short-term impetus ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, around the 107.25 region.
The already weaker US dollar was further pressured by the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields amid the possibility of a dovish outlook from the Fed. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that continued dragging the USD/JPY pair lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
The pair prolonged its recent sharp pullback from the highest level since March 26 and seemed rather unaffected by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. The risk sentiment remained supported by growing hopes for a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery.
The downtrend took along some short-term trading stops placed near a strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, around the 107.85-80 region. This, in turn, further seemed to have aggravated the bearish pressure and dragged the USD/JPY pair to near two-week lows ahead of the latest FOMC policy update.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision at the end of a two-day meeting later this Wednesday and is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying policy statement and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference.
Investors will look for clues about the central bank's future policy path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This along with the broader market risk sentiment might further assist investors to determine the USD/JPY pair's next leg of a directional move.
In the meantime, the release of the US consumer inflation figures will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities during the early North American session. The data, however, is more likely to pass unnoticed and overshadowed by some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|107.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.89
|Daily SMA50
|107.67
|Daily SMA100
|108.27
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.54
|Previous Daily Low
|107.62
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near fresh highs ahead of the Fed’s decision
EUR/USD is trading at the highest since March, but below 1.14 as the dollar retreats ahead of the Fed's decision. US inflation shrank by more than anticipated in May. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The crypto market takes one more day to decide the direction to follow, and it also consumes the patience of the investors. The solution to the current scenarios is imminent since there is no obstacle-free space in the upside, and can break the limits of patience underneath.
XAU/USD clings to small gains near $1,720 ahead of FOMC
The XAU/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory and rose $30 during that period.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.