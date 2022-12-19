- USD/JPY fails to gain any meaningful traction on Monday amid a combination of diverging factors.
- Bets for an eventual BoJ pivot benefit the JPY and cap the upside amid a modest USD downtick.
- An uptick in the US bond yields could limit the USD losses and lend some support to the major.
- Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoJ policy meeting on Tuesday.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts some sellers near the 136.60 region on Monday. The pair retreats to the lower end of its daily range, below the 136.00 mark during the early European session and is pressured by a combination of factors.
The Japanese Yen draws some support from a weekend report that the government could revise the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target and make it more flexible. The revision could allow the BoJ to tweak its ultra-loose policy stance, which has been the key factor behind the recent slump in domestic currency. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar downtick acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
The USD downside, however, remains cushioned amid a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by a more hawkish commentary by the Fed last week. In fact, the US central bank said that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation and projected at least an additional 75 bps increase in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. This, in turn, is seen lending some support to the USD/JPY pair.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoJ monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for a firm intraday direction in the absence of any relevant macro data. Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair's inability to gain any traction suggests that the recent downtrend is still far from being over.
Moreover, the range-bound price moves witnessed over the past two weeks or so constitute the formation of a rectangle on the daily chart. Given the recent sharp corrective pullback from a 32-year peak, this might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. That said, a sustained weakness and acceptance below the very important 200-day SMA is needed to confirm a fresh breakdown.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|136.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.62
|Daily SMA50
|142.54
|Daily SMA100
|141.15
|Daily SMA200
|135.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.9
|Previous Daily Low
|136.29
|Previous Weekly High
|138.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0650 on upbeat German IFO
EUR/USD is holding higher ground near 1.0650, following encouraging indicators from Germany's IFO business survey. The pair remains underpinned by a broad-based US Dollar sell-off, as risk sentiment turns positive.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2200 amid renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD is extending the upswing above 1.2200, as the US Dollar decline picks up pace amid an improved market mood on Monday. GBP bulls shrug off the UK economic challenges and dovish BoE policy outlook.
Gold oscillates in a narrow range, remains below $1,800 mark
Gold price lacks any firm directional bias on Monday and remains confined in a narrow range. A modest USD downtick lends some support, though a combination of factors caps the upside.
Shiba Inu team begins special countdown, is Shibarium ready for launch?
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has teased followers with a mystery countdown on its Twitter handle. The team posted a link to a website that shows a countdown timer against a Shiba Inu-themed backdrop.
Week Ahead: Bank of Japan highlights a data-heavy week
The central bank torch will pass to the Bank of Japan next week. Even though the consensus is for no policy changes, the prospects for the yen have started to improve heading into a potentially stormy year.