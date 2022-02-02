USD/JPY struggles below 115.00 amid lackluster yields, US ADP Employment data eyed

- USD/JPY holds lower grounds near weekly low after three-day downtrend.
- US Treasury yields struggle to extend month-start rebound, stock futures track Wall Street gains.
- Japan Monetary Base data came in strong for January, Omicron woes trouble Tokyo.
- US ADP Employment Change for January will be eyed for NFP, risk catalysts are important too.
USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 114.80 as the market’s in Tokyo open for Wednesday. Even so, the risk barometer pair remains depressed around a one-week low after the three-day downtrend.
USD/JPY tracks gold price moves as bears struggle ahead of the key weekly events. In doing so, the quote fails to justify the previous day’s rebound of the US 10-year Treasury yields, recently sluggish around 1.80%.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: Bears wait in the flanks below counter-trendline daily resistance
Behind the moves could be a blend of mixed comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the recently firmer US data, not to forget indecision over the Russia-Ukraine issues.
The US ISM Services PMI for January rose to 57.6 versus 57.5 expected, marking the 20th straight expansion of the manufacturing activity, which in turn allowed the Fed to keep its hawkish bias. However, recent Fedspeak has been confusing and tests the US dollar bulls ahead of the key US jobs report for January, up for publishing on Friday.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that there is a "real danger" of inflation expectations drifting from the Fed's 2.0% target to 4% or higher. On the other hand, St Louis Fed President James Bullard said that he thinks it is an open question whether the Fed will have to become more restrictive (i.e. raise rates above the "neutral" 2.0%-2.5% zone).
Elsewhere, global diplomats escalate pressure on Russia to step back from a war with Ukraine amid increasing military presence at the border. However, the latest updates have been positive.
At home, policymakers worry about the negative impact of the South African covid variant after witnessing Tokyo’s first contraction in the population growth in 26 years. Omicron isn’t the only challenge for Japanese diplomats as the country’s Vice Finance Minister Kanda highlighted the mixed impact of weaker yen on economics. That said, Japan’s Monetary Base for January rose past 8.3% prior and 7.8% forecast to 8.4% YoY.
Looking forward, USD/JPY traders may pay attention to the risk catalysts amid a light calendar heading into the US ADP Employment Change for January, expected 207K versus 807K prior. The reading is well-known as a precursor to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and hence could recall the pair buyers on positive surprise.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY bounced off 21-day EMA, around 114.65 at the latest, to again for crossing the November 2021 peak of 115.52.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|114.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.76
|Daily SMA50
|114.35
|Daily SMA100
|113.57
|Daily SMA200
|111.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.19
|Previous Daily Low
|114.57
|Previous Weekly High
|115.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.47
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1315-20 resistance confluence
EUR/USD remains on the front foot, carrying the early breakout of short-term descending trend line. Upbeat MACD, firmer RSI adds to the bullish bias but a convergence of 200-SMA, 100-SMA will be the key. Sellers will wait for downside break of 1.1200 for fresh entries.
GBP/USD pokes short-term resistance line above 1.3500
GBP/USD grinds higher around weekly top following three-day uptrend. A three-week-old resistance line tests buyers ahead of 100-SMA. Bullish MACD, sustained break of 50-SMA favor buyers. Sellers need validation from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement to take fresh entries.
Gold: Bears wait in the flanks below counter-trendline daily resistance
Gold is consolidating within a bullish correction on the daily chart after hitting a 38.% Fibonacci retracement level in Tuesday's trading. The yellow metal has benefitted from a switch in risk appetite and less hawkish Fed rate decision.
Sandbox bulls in control, but a pullback to $3.50 is likely
Sandbox price action has been the envy of almost every major altcoin – most certainly those altcoins involved in the metaverse and gaming token space. However, the extent of this recent rally is likely overdone and due for a corrective move test prior resistance as current support.
There is a 30% probability this could be the stocks market bottom
There is a 30% probability this could be the absolute bottom for stocks and currencies. That is high, coming from this fundamental bear. There are only two scenarios. The above. And then the possibility we are only one third of the way into this major correction phase.