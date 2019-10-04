USD/JPY struggles below 107.00 handle, NFP awaited

- A late recovery in the US equity markets helped bounce off lows on Thursday.
- Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
- All eyes remain glued to Friday’s release of the closely watched US NFP report.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, albeit has managed to hold its neck well above one-month lows set in the previous session.
The pair extended this week's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of mid-108.00s and the downward momentum accelerated further on Thursday following the disappointing release of US ISM non-manufacturing PMI. The data reinforced market speculations for another interest rate cut by the Fed, which was evident from a sharp intraday slump in the US Treasury bond yields and exerted some heavily downward pressure on the pair.
The USD remains on the back-foot
The pair tumbled around 80 pips from intraday tops but managed to find some support near mid-106.00s on the back of a late rebound in the US equity markets, which dented the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status. However, the prevalent US Dollar selling bias, despite a modest pickup in the US bond yields, and initial stability in the global risk sentiment, failed to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Given that the employment sub-component of Thursday's ISM report fell sharply to 50.4, expectations that the headline non-farm payrolls figure is more likely to come on the disappointing side seemed to be one of the key factors holding investors from placing any bullish bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out and traders start positioning for any near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|106.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.7
|Daily SMA50
|107.03
|Daily SMA100
|107.74
|Daily SMA200
|109.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.3
|Previous Daily Low
|106.48
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.13
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, off the highs it hit after a series of disappointing US figures. Tension is mounting toward the critical US Non-Farm Payrolls which carry lower expectations than usual, while wages are set to remain high.
GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty, ahead of US jobs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, steadying amid media reports that the EU has given UK PM Johnson until October 11 to improve his Brexit proposal which is supported at home. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold: Cautiously bid around $1510 ahead of the US NFP, Fedspeak
With the multiple catalysts pushing investors to risk-safety, Gold prices remain on the recovery mode while taking bids to $1510 during early Friday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the global slowdown fears and political uncertainty.
Forex Today: Johnson gets one week to sort out Brexit, Trump wants help, and the dollar drops with the data ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
The US Dollar has consolidated its losses following the third consecutive disappointing data with EUR/USD falling to hit 1.10. The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector fell to 52.6, a three-year low.