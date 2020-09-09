USD/JPY struggles below 106.00 mark, over one-week lows

- USD/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight day on Wednesday.
- The global flight to safety benefitted the JPY and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- Sustained USD buying interest helped limit losses amid signs of stability in the equity markets.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and dropped to over one-week lows, around the 105.80-75 region in the last hour.
The overnight rout in the US equity markets provided a strong boost to the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting some follow-through pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Given that the previous day's downfall dragged the pair below a multi-day-old trading range support, the downtick could further be attributed to some technical selling. However, a combination of factors extended some support.
Following some early volatile swings, the US equity futures now seems to have stabilized a bit. This coupled with the prevalent US dollar buying interest helped limit any further deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Even from a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines over the past few weeks. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle, suggesting indecision over the next leg of a directional move.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders again start positioning for the resumption of the prior depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|106.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.13
|Daily SMA50
|106.37
|Daily SMA100
|106.88
|Daily SMA200
|107.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.38
|Previous Daily Low
|105.86
|Previous Weekly High
|106.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.29
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.