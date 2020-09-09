USD/JPY struggles below 106.00 mark, over one-week lows

USD/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight day on Wednesday.

The global flight to safety benefitted the JPY and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.

Sustained USD buying interest helped limit losses amid signs of stability in the equity markets.

The USD/JPY pair remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and dropped to over one-week lows, around the 105.80-75 region in the last hour.

The overnight rout in the US equity markets provided a strong boost to the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting some follow-through pressure on the USD/JPY pair.

Given that the previous day's downfall dragged the pair below a multi-day-old trading range support, the downtick could further be attributed to some technical selling. However, a combination of factors extended some support.

Following some early volatile swings, the US equity futures now seems to have stabilized a bit. This coupled with the prevalent US dollar buying interest helped limit any further deeper losses, at least for the time being.

Even from a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines over the past few weeks. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle, suggesting indecision over the next leg of a directional move.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders again start positioning for the resumption of the prior depreciating move.

Technical levels to watch