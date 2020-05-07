USD/JPY strengthens further beyond mid-106.00s, fresh session tops ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY built on its goodish intraday bounce from sub-106.00 levels, or multi-week tops.
  • The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven JPY and prompted some short-covering move.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand remained support; US-China spat likely to cap gains.

The USD/JPY pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and climbed further beyond mid-106.00s or fresh daily tops in the last hour.

The pair witnessed some intraday short-covering move on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak amid receding demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.

Thursday's better-than-expected Chinese export data raised hopes of a prompt recovery for the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns and boosted investors’ confidence.

This, in turn, triggered a goodish rally in the global equity markets, which weighed on traditional safe-haven currency and prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move for the USD/JPY.

The pair has now moved closer to the overnight swing high and was further supported by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, despite a negative tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields.

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on its intraday recovery from sub-106.00 levels (multi-week lows) or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid worsening US-China relations.

It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods in retaliation to its mishandling of the virus outbreak at the initial stage.

This comes on the back of a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus, which might eventually turn out to be a key factor capping any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data, which might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.55
Today Daily Change 0.43
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 106.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.37
Daily SMA50 107.7
Daily SMA100 108.65
Daily SMA200 108.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.63
Previous Daily Low 105.99
Previous Weekly High 107.62
Previous Weekly Low 106.36
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.08 amid dismal data

EUR/USD pressured below 1.08 amid dismal data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, the lowest in nearly two weeks. German industrial output plunged by 9.2% in March, worse than expected. US jobless claims topped 3 million while continuing claims are above 22 million, both worse than expected. Concerns about coronavirus persist.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus

GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, rising after two BoE members voted to enhance stimulus in the bank's early morning decision. Governor Bailey foresees the economy shrinking by 14% this year and vowed he is ready to do more. 

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving

Bitcoin and Ethereum confirm terminal structures in the short term. Ripple continues to show weakness, but technical details open the door to a possible rebound in the short term.

Read more

Gold: Clings to gains near 100-hour SMA, bulls eyeing a move beyond $1700 mark

Gold: Clings to gains near 100-hour SMA, bulls eyeing a move beyond $1700 mark

Gold caught some fresh bids near a support marked by over two-week-old ascending trend-line and staged a goodish intraday bounce from weekly lows set earlier this Thursday.

Gold News

WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

Following a phase of consolidation around 24.50 levels, WTI (June futures on Nymex) witnesses a fresh buying spree in the Thursday’s European trading, as the bulls now look to retest the monthly highs of 26.08.  

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures