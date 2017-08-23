USD/JPY still under pressure below 110.00 – UOB

USD/JPY still under pressure below 110.00 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the pair is expected to remain under pressure as long as 110.00 remains untested.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The unexpected strong rebound in USD appears to be running ahead of itself. That said, there is scope for extension to 110.00 even though a sustained move above this level seems unlikely (next resistance is at 110.20). On the downside, support is at 109.30 but only a move back below 109.05 would indicate that the immediate upward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 week: “The strong rebound from the support near 108.55/60 came as a surprise (this level was tested last Friday and on Monday but held both times). While the risk for further weakness has diminished, only a move back above 110.00 would indicate that the immediate downward pressure has eased. Until then, another attempt to challenge 108.55/60 is not ruled out just yet (even though this level is expected to continue to offer solid support). A move back above 110.00 would not change the current neutral outlook but USD is then expected to trade in a broad sideway consolidation range”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.