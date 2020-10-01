USD/JPY still targets 103 due to negative real US rates – Credit Suisse

The Credit Suisse analyst team 103 target for USD/JPY remains in play due to negative real US rates and the relative cheapness of hedging long USD risk today relative to historic precedent. The absence of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) from the easing table is another important factor.
Key quotes
“In FX markets, the clearest manifestation of pricing for US election risk can be seen in USD/JPY implied volatility. The two-month tenor which covers 3 November is showing a relatively high premium to the one-month tenor, especially in comparison to other crosses.
“We suspect pre-existing wide use of short USD/JPY risk hedges may be one reason why USD/JPY spot has performed well recently. Nevertheless, longer-term we see an inevitable grind towards our USD/JPY 103 target unless US real yields move materially higher.”
“In the past two years, Japanese portfolio asset purchases have picked up again, especially for USD assets. But flows of late have been more mixed. What has changed fundamentally is the cost of short-term hedging. Assuming these can be constantly rolled over, the incentive to hedge FX risk is now greater for Japanese investors given collapsed short-term rate differentials.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
