USD/JPY still seen rangebound in the near-term – UOB

USD/JPY is expected to trade within a consolidative fashion in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 109.67 and 109.96 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 109.50/109.90. Momentum indicators are still mostly ‘neutral’ and USD could continue to trade sideways for now. Expected range for today, 109.60/110.00.”
Next 1-3 months: “For the next couple of months, the soft underlying tone could lead to USD/JPY drifting lower but at this stage, any weakness is viewed as part of a broad 106.50/110.65 range. In other words, we expect USD/JPY to consolidate and trade sideways between the two major levels of 106.50 and 110.65.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.09 amid receding coronavirus fears, amid central bank comments
EUR/USD is trading around 1.09, above the fresh four-month lows. Fed Chair Powell said the coronavirus outbreak may impact the US but also expressed optimism. The ECB's Lagarde said the accommodative policy is needed.
GBP/USD stabilizing at higher ground after Carney's testimony, amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, in the higher end of the weekly range. The BOE's Carney put the coronavirus outbreak in context, expressing optimism. The EU and the UK continue the public clash ahead of next month's official talks on future relations.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Moonwalking crypto party
The latest upward movement breaks key levels and brings the market closer to new relative highs. Bitcoin gives up its market dominance and gives the signal for a new bullish festival.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1565 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the $1564-65 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.