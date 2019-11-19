USD/JPY still seen grinding lower to the 108.00 region – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group are still of the view that USD/JPY should be heading towards the 108.00 area in the next weeks.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “We expected USD to trade sideways within a 108.50/108.95 range yesterday. However, it popped to a high of 109.06 before plummeting to an overnight low of 108.50. The sharp and rapid decline has scope to extend lower even though any weakness is likely limited to a test of 108.40. The next support at 108.25 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 108.90 followed by 109.05”.

Next 1-3 weeks: “USD rose to 109.06 yesterday, not far below our 109.15 ‘strong resistance’ level. As highlighted last Friday (15 Nov, spot at 108.50), only a break of 109.15 would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased. Until then, the bias is still on the downside even though after yesterday’s price action, 108.00 may not come into the picture so soon (the minor support at 108.25 may temporarily check any decline in USD)”.