USD/JPY still neutral, eyes on 115.00 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

FX Strategists at UOB Group keep the neutral stance on USD/JPY in the next weeks.

Key Quotes

“After faltering for several days, USD came back to life and closed on a very strong note”.

“We continue to expect the current rebound (from last week 111.67 low) to extend higher towards the formidable 114.95 resistance. At this stage, the odds for a sustained move above this level are not high but a clear break could lead to acceleration higher towards 115.40, 115.60”.

“For the above the scenario to pan out, any pull-back should not move below the key support at 113.85”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 114.61
100.0%87.0%62.0%060657075808590951000
  • 62% Bullish
  • 25% Bearish
  • 12% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 116.32
100.0%83.0%71.0%07075808590951000
  • 71% Bullish
  • 12% Bearish
  • 18% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 116.09
100.0%75.0%55.0%05560657075808590951000
  • 55% Bullish
  • 20% Bearish
  • 25% Sideways
Bias Bullish

 