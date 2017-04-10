USD/JPY still bullish, extra USD strength difficult – UOB

USD/JPY still bullish, extra USD strength difficult – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group remain bullish on the pair, although extra USD strength appears unlikely in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD edged above the top of our expected 112.45/113.10 consolidation range but eased off quickly after touching a high of 113.19. Indicators are mostly ‘flat’ now which suggest that USD has moved into a consolidation phase. Expected range for today; 112.50/113.05”.
“Despite overall bullish indications, USD has not been able to make much headway and has struggled to maintain a foothold above 113.00. Upward momentum has been dented and the odds for further extension to 113.80 have diminished. However, only a move below 112.20 (stop-loss level unchanged) would indicate that the bullish phase that started last Friday (see update on 28 Sep) has ended. Positioning wise, those are long from 112.40 may like to exit half of their position at the current level of 112.75”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.